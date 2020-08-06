1/1
Ruth Ann Wisham
1951 - 2020
Ruth Ann Wisham

August 4, 2020

BETTENDORF-Ruth Ann Wisham, 69, of Bettendorf, died peacefully on August 4th, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

She was born in 1951, in Davenport to Alice and Eugene Lillyblade.

Ruth leaves behind two sons, Chad of Davenport, Mark (Lindsey), her treasured granddaughter, Lexie of Johnston, and her brother Richard (Bernadine) of Davenport.

She will be reunited in Heaven with her parents and beloved brother, Robert along with many other friends and family.

Ruth grew up in Davenport, having attended Davenport Central before beginning a lifelong career in payroll and finance. She had a knack for numbers and was always excellent counsel to her family during tax time.

She was the epitome of a hard-working mother who loved her boys no matter their shenanigans. She was so proud of the men they had become in life. Her most honored title was Nana. Having picked that name herself, she wore that badge proudly. She spent hours playing checkers, dominos or coloring with her granddaughter and spoiled Lexie every chance she had.

When not working to provide for her family she likely would have been on the hunt for treasures at a craft show, tending to her meticulous lawn and flowers or whipping up delicious meals. While her list of famous recipes is too long to list, she was best known for her never fail fudge, sheet cake and cheesy potatoes.

Ruth was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt and nana. She will be missed by many. We know she is at peace, no longer in pain and will be remembered lovingly by her friends and family.

At Ruth's request, a funeral will not be held. The family asks that in memory of her, you pay it forward with an act of kindness.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com



Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
701 12TH Street
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 517-6539
