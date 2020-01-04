Home

Ruth Brassard Roseburrough


1929 - 2019
Ruth Brassard Roseburrough

September 7, 1929-December 12, 2019

BETTENDORF-Ruth Brassard Roseburrough, 91, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away on December 12, 2019, in West Virginia. She was born on September 7, 1929, in Bettendorf. Ruth was the daughter of Elgin and Flossie Strait. She is preceded in death by both Elgin and Flossie, as well as a husband, John G. Brassard, and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by a son, John Brassard, of Iowa, and a daughter, Bonnie Allen, of West Virginia, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth requested that there be no services held for her. She will be buried in Rock Island, Illinois.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 4, 2020
