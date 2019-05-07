Ruth Conway July 10, 1937-May 5, 2019 DAVENPORT- Ruth Jane Conway of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on May 5th at the Clarissa Cook Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 9, at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 – 18th Street, Bettendorf. The family will greet friends Wednesday, May 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be an additional visitation Thursday at church from 10:00am until the time of the service. Inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Ruth was born July 10, 1937 in Dubuque, Iowa to Victor (Kenneth) and Mildred Koppes Yeager. She graduated from Marquette High School in Bellevue, Iowa, in 1955 and the Mercy School of Nursing in Davenport in 1958. Over the years she worked as a nurse in Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana. She married William B. Conway on September 3, 1960, in Bellevue, Iowa, in a double ceremony with her twin sister Rita and Tom Daugherty. The centerpiece of Ruth's life was her family. She was a fun and warm mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with Bill throughout the US and Europe using everything from a tent to a motorhome. She was well known as having a prodigious memory, a quick wit, and a wide circle of friends. Ruth is survived by her husband Bill, her 5 children: Rick (Laura), Mike, Dan (Julia), Tom (Kristi), and Rita (Jason) Brown; her 18 grandchildren: the Conways (Stephen, Alison, Rebecca, Danny, Maggie Conway Dempsey (Matt), Molly, Jobie, Joe (Shelby), Paul, Matt, Mark, Sean (Sarah), Eric (Sami), Luke and Sara; the Browns (Maria, Annie and Laura); her 3 great-children Jamie Dempsey, Ruthie Conway and Lorelei Conway and her 3 sisters, Rita (Tom) Daughtery, Katy (Gary) Roeder and Mary (Bob) Ballantyne. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, the Ronald McDonald House, or a charity of your choosing. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Ruth's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.