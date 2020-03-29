|
Ruth E. Bowers
March 1, 1932-March 28, 2020
BETTENDORF-Ruth E. Bowers, 88, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, Davenport. Per her wish the rite of cremation will be accorded and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Edwards United Church of Christ or the . Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.
Ruth Evelyn Kaus was born March 1, 1932 in Hampton, IA, a daughter of Karl and Edna (Stayner) Kaus. She was united in marriage to Richard Bowers in 1953 though they later divorced.
Ruth was a registered nurse and was a graduate of the former Mercy School of Nursing and received her BA from St Ambrose University. She had worked for Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, as well as for the Department of the Army as a civilian nurse in Stuttgart, Germany for two years and then in care review as a patient advocate at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She had also volunteered at the Discovery Shop.
She enjoyed reading, cocktail hour with her friends at Masonic Village, family gatherings, and especially the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are son Michael J. (Barbara) Bowers, Scott County; daughters Cynthia Bowers, San Diego, Lori (Robert) Hadley, Davenport; grandchildren Jeffrey (Lindsay) Bowers, North Liberty, IA, James (Jami) Bowers, Davenport, Jamie (Pete) Lozano, Cedar Rapids, Kelley (Adam) Cheesman, Davenport, Brad (Amber) Hadley, Rock Island; eleven great grandchildren; sister Frances Schrunk, Kansas City, KS; brother David (Donna) Kaus, Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, sister Lois Schultz and brother John Kaus, preceded her in death.
