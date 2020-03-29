Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Bowers


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Bowers Obituary

Ruth E. Bowers

March 1, 1932-March 28, 2020

BETTENDORF-Ruth E. Bowers, 88, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, Davenport. Per her wish the rite of cremation will be accorded and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Edwards United Church of Christ or the . Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Ruth Evelyn Kaus was born March 1, 1932 in Hampton, IA, a daughter of Karl and Edna (Stayner) Kaus. She was united in marriage to Richard Bowers in 1953 though they later divorced.

Ruth was a registered nurse and was a graduate of the former Mercy School of Nursing and received her BA from St Ambrose University. She had worked for Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, as well as for the Department of the Army as a civilian nurse in Stuttgart, Germany for two years and then in care review as a patient advocate at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She had also volunteered at the Discovery Shop.

She enjoyed reading, cocktail hour with her friends at Masonic Village, family gatherings, and especially the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are son Michael J. (Barbara) Bowers, Scott County; daughters Cynthia Bowers, San Diego, Lori (Robert) Hadley, Davenport; grandchildren Jeffrey (Lindsay) Bowers, North Liberty, IA, James (Jami) Bowers, Davenport, Jamie (Pete) Lozano, Cedar Rapids, Kelley (Adam) Cheesman, Davenport, Brad (Amber) Hadley, Rock Island; eleven great grandchildren; sister Frances Schrunk, Kansas City, KS; brother David (Donna) Kaus, Des Moines; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents, sister Lois Schultz and brother John Kaus, preceded her in death.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Ruth's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -