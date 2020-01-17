|
Ruth Ellen Schlitter
April 1, 1946-January 13, 2020
DAVENPORT-Ruth Ellen Schlitter, 73, of Davenport, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Accordius Health at St. Mary's in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Sixteen Cemetery in Monona, Iowa at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 17th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Ruth was born April 1, 1946 in Davenport the daughter of Raymond and Dorothy Marie (Benda) Schlitter. She was a 1964 graduate of Assumption High School. Ruth worked at Target for 34 years, retiring in 2005. When the current Target facility was built, Ruth, being the longest serving employee at the time, ceremoniously opened the new store.
Ruth was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. She enjoyed crafting, flowers, decoupage, crocheting, bead work, and going to the casino. Ruth loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. She had a very extensive collection of owls. Ruth was a very caring and loving person, who was always present for her family. She was known as the Schlitter family historian. Ruth loved spending time at the old family home and the surrounding area.
Those left to honor her memory include her siblings, David (Sharon) Schlitter of Davenport, Donald Schlitter of Davenport, and Rita Walker of Rock Island; nephew, Cory (Madelyn) Patterson; nieces, Kerry (Marc) Mathes, and Krista (Tom) Kellenberger; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 17, 2020