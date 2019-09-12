Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Ruth G. McKenzie


1930 - 2019
October 21, 1930-September 10, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Ruth G. McKenzie, 88, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Funeral services are 1:00 PM Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is from 4-7PM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1st Baptist Church, East Moline or to Hospice Compassus.

Ruth was born October 21, 1930 in Moline, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Esther (Parmley) Eddleman. She married Bernard "Jiggs" McKenzie on September 20, 1952 in East Moline. He died in 1988. Ruth was a longtime and very devoted member of 1st Baptist Church, East Moline, served as an election judge and was an avid bowler. She played on the Wednesday Bowling League for over 50 years.

Survivors include her children; Calvin (Vickie) McKenzie, East Moline, Dennis (Debbie) McKenzie, Davenport and Eric (Angie) McKenzie, Moline, grandchildren; Jason, Chris, Kara, Matthew, Lucas, Jacob, Cole, and Keeley, great grandchildren; Grace, Collin, Caleb, Adilynn, Brooklynn and Jaclynn and a brother Jack Eddleman, East Moline.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, son Bruce and brothers, Don and Roy Eddleman.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Rosewood Care Center and Hospice Compassus for their excellent care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 12, 2019
