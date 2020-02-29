Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Ruth J. Mootz

Ruth J. Mootz Obituary

Ruth J. Mootz

October 1, 1930-February 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ruth J. Mootz, 89, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. She will be laid to rest in Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ruth was born on October 1, 1930 in Cairo, IA. Throughout her life she worked many different jobs, one being the first female bus driver for the City of Davenport. Later, she owned her own catering business. Ruth was a fantastic cook. She enjoyed shopping, gardening and canning. She will be remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Mike (Debi Arnold) Mincer; stepdaughter, Debbie (Ken) Storjohann; stepbrother, Bernard "Butch" Cozad; grandchildren, Summer (Brandon) Rosenmohr, Michael S. Mincer, Shanna Redell, and Jason Redell; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Bud Mootz; and brother, Eddy Showalter.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
