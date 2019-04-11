Home

Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Inc
5100 Interstate 30
Greenville, TX 75402
(903) 455-4110
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Fellowship Chapel
Greenville, TX
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Fellowship Chapel
Greenville, TX
April 8, 2019

GREENVILLE, TX-Ruth Margaret Riley, 86, of Greenville, Texas, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Monday, April 8, 2019. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Family Fellowship Chapel in Greenville, Texas under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until service time at the church. Interment will be in Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Mrs. Riley is survived by her husband, Don Riley; daughter, Charlene Francisco and husband Mel; three granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 11, 2019
