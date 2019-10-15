|
Ruth O. Fiscus
July 21, 1921-October 14, 2019
MOLINE-Ruth O. Fiscus, 98, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, October 14, 2019, in Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Jerry Helms officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the services. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline.
The former Ruth Orlee Underwood was born July 21, 1921, in Valley Falls, Kansas, to James and Grace (Allen) Underwood. She married C. Gale Fiscus on June 1, 1946, in Leavenworth. Kansas. He died July 27, 2008. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, and had formerly been active in Moline Gospel Temple, where she taught Sunday school, was a deaconess, and called on the sick. She enjoyed quilting and knitting.
Ruth is survived by two children and their spouses, Timothy and Cyn D. Fiscus, and Diana and Tom Severs, all of Moline; four grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Samantha Fiscus, Laurie Parker, Kellie and Dana Rhinehart, and Tina and Danny Deitz; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gale; a son, Eric Fiscus; and sisters, Jeanne Henry and Shirley Snelling.
Ruth's family invites friends to share stories and condolences
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019