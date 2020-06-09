Ruth Wright
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth Lenore Wright

March 3, 1925 - June 6, 2020

BETTENDORF - Ruth Lenore Wright, 95, of Bettendorf, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf. A celebration of her life will be Thursday at 2pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Masonic Home. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com

Ruth was born March 3, 1925 in Milton, IA. She was the daughter of Hamilton and Hallie (Stevic) Cone. She married Silas Wright on January 1, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1981.

She worked as a butcher at Oscar Meyer when she was younger and later worked as a seamstress for Burke Cleaners and Lorraine Lingerie. Ruth assisted in the office for her husband's business, Si Wright's Auto Service prior to them selling the business and moving to Wisconsin where she developed a love for the outdoors; especially hunting and fishing. She enjoyed cooking and will be fondly remembered for her bread baking. She dearly loved her family and loved being a mother and grandmother.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Silas Lynn (Judy) Wright, Bettendorf, Pamela (David) Lambert, Highlandville, MO, seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. Her parents, daughter, Sandra Kay Murphy, granddaughter, Kimberly Hute and five siblings preceded her in death.

Ruth's family would like to give a special thank you to the Iowa Masonic Home and Hospice for all of their wonderful care shown to her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved