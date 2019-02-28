Sally Ann Klemme

March 5, 1940-February 26, 2019

BETTENDORF-Sally Ann Klemme, 78, a resident of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at UnityPoint Trinity Bettendorf, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Entombment will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1st at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport and from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the Bettendorf Public Library.

Sally was born March 5, 1940 in Davenport, the daughter of Eugene "Jack" and Rosella "Sally" (Pohlmann) Glaudel. On July 6, 1957 she married Richard "Dick" Klemme.

Sally was a wonderful homemaker; an angel without flaws. She was famous for her baking, especially bread. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, golfing, and feeding the birds. Sally loved holidays, especially Christmas. She cherished her time spent with her family. Sally was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Dick; children, Deb (Dino) McFate of Davenport, Lisa (David) Butler of Bettendorf, Rick (Jackie) Klemme of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Kevin Klemme of Bettendorf, and Kraig (Nancy) Klemme of Davenport; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Patricia Klemme of Texas, and Janice Murray of Missouri.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; son, Douglas Klemme; and brother, Ron Glaudel.

Online condolences may be made to Sally's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.