Sally Rae (Hill) Mattes

October 22, 1946- September 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sally Rae (Hill) Mattes, 73, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sally was born October 22, 1946 in Davenport, the daughter of Howard and Leone (Munson) Hill. Sally married Berle W. (Bill) Mattes on January 13, 1979 in Reno, Nevada. In her early years Sally worked as an Interior Decorator for Sherwin Williams. She was an avid Cub's fan and served as an Elder for Princeton Presbyterian Church. Church, family, and friends were the most important things to her.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Berle (Bill), of 41 years; daughters: Erika (Aaron) Hockings Miles, Brittany (Rich) Hockings Buettner; sons: Graham (Tricia) Mattes, Garrett (Jacqueline) Mattes; 6 grandchildren: Paige Miles (15), Ethan Buettner (22), Raegan Buettner (16), Griffin Mattes (8), Owen Mattes (6), Brooks Mattes (3) and one on the way to be named Aspen Mattes; sister Barbara Chandler; brother Craig Hill; nieces: Randi McNally, Kelly Carpenter, Kate Chandler, Natalea Koehn, Jessica Vais; and nephew Ryan Mattes.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to Princeton Presbyterian Church, Princeton, Iowa.

Online condolences and floral arrangements may be expressed to the family by visiting Sally's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.