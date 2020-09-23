1/1
Sally Rae Mattes
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sally Rae (Hill) Mattes

October 22, 1946- September 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sally Rae (Hill) Mattes, 73, of Davenport, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sally was born October 22, 1946 in Davenport, the daughter of Howard and Leone (Munson) Hill. Sally married Berle W. (Bill) Mattes on January 13, 1979 in Reno, Nevada. In her early years Sally worked as an Interior Decorator for Sherwin Williams. She was an avid Cub's fan and served as an Elder for Princeton Presbyterian Church. Church, family, and friends were the most important things to her.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Berle (Bill), of 41 years; daughters: Erika (Aaron) Hockings Miles, Brittany (Rich) Hockings Buettner; sons: Graham (Tricia) Mattes, Garrett (Jacqueline) Mattes; 6 grandchildren: Paige Miles (15), Ethan Buettner (22), Raegan Buettner (16), Griffin Mattes (8), Owen Mattes (6), Brooks Mattes (3) and one on the way to be named Aspen Mattes; sister Barbara Chandler; brother Craig Hill; nieces: Randi McNally, Kelly Carpenter, Kate Chandler, Natalea Koehn, Jessica Vais; and nephew Ryan Mattes.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to Princeton Presbyterian Church, Princeton, Iowa.

Online condolences and floral arrangements may be expressed to the family by visiting Sally's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved