Sure gonna miss this crazy lady❤ you never failed to make me chuckle love to your family.
Kitty Smith
Friend
July 22, 2020
May your memories, faith,family and friends comfort you all.
Terri Zinger
July 21, 2020
I loved your mom! She made me laugh and I loved to make her grilled cheese sandwich just the way she liked it and see her smile and thumbs up. She was very sweet to me when mom passed and I'm sorry she's no longer with us. May her Heaven be everything she imagined it to be.
Sally Smith
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sally and I were neighbors as young kids, and have been friends for almost 7 decades. She liked the XL's but loved the BOYS (Oak Ridge Boys). I spoke with her at the Retirement center a couple years ago, not sure she would recognize me, but her eyes lit up and said my name. A great memory for me. RIP, Sal....
Michael Heinrich
Friend
July 21, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. I loved doing bingo with your mom. from terry Brenton & Bill
Terry Martz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.