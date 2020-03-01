Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map

Sam Hungate


1950 - 2020
Sam Hungate Obituary

Sam Hungate

October 10, 1950-February 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Sam Hungate, 69, a resident of Davenport, will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Sam died unexpectedly Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home.

Sam was born October 10, 1950 in Muscatine, Iowa a son of Edgar and Ruby (Hindahl) Hungate. He proudly served our country in the Army as a paratrooper from 1967 until 1970.

Sam married Martha (King) Manning, and together they have 3 children. He later was united in marriage to Julie Stroops on July 10, 1988 in Davenport, and together they have 1 son.

Sam worked for Oscar Mayer for over 32 years retiring in the mid 2000's. He later worked for Philips Lifeline as an installer in Iowa, and Illinois for 8 years.

Sam enjoyed spending time with his friends at the shooting range in Princeton, and playing golf with his 3 buddies; Cookie, Ed and Moose. He especially enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren and his two canine "boys", Charles and Dickens.

Sam is survived by his wife/"bestest friend" Julie, Davenport; children: Nathan (Jen) Hungate, Rochester, New York, Elizabeth (Jai) Dayal, Portland, Oregon, Katherine (Anil) Gorania, Odessa, Texas, and Nicholas (Iris Hayslett) Hungate, Davenport; grandchildren: Connor, Logan, Anik, Emma, Daymian and Vivian; a brother, George (Ruby) Hungate, El Paso, Texas, and sister, Charlene Adams, Rock Island; mother-in-law, Evelyn Stroops, Davenport, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brad and Wendy Stroops, Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, John and Bill, and father-in-law, Earl.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2020
