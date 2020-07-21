Samme,



Words can never express how much I will miss you and how my heart is breaking. How hard you could make me laugh. You were always there with positive words for me when I was having a rough day telling me not to "let them get me down". You never liked asking for help, but helping you was often the highlight of my day. It was an honor to know you and be a small part of your life. I am very grateful for our last phone conversation and so glad you called me that day. Rest in Peace my friend.

Malissa Lortz

Friend