Samme E. Montgomery
Samme E. Montgomery, 72, of Rock Island died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Samme,

Words can never express how much I will miss you and how my heart is breaking. How hard you could make me laugh. You were always there with positive words for me when I was having a rough day telling me not to "let them get me down". You never liked asking for help, but helping you was often the highlight of my day. It was an honor to know you and be a small part of your life. I am very grateful for our last phone conversation and so glad you called me that day. Rest in Peace my friend.
Malissa Lortz
Friend
July 21, 2020
Samme you have always been like family to me. Everything you did was with first class with style and grace! You were a classy intelligent lady ! I always admired and looked up to you. May you rest in peace my prayers and love are with the family.
Debbie Murphy
Friend
July 21, 2020
Grief is so hard, but our special memories will help me cope. Will miss our bi-monthly hour long phone calls but know you are in a place where youre healthy and happy.
Rest in power go my friend
Anita Strickland Reams
Friend
