Sammy Joe Hamby

February 4, 1935-June 1, 2020

DAVENPORT-Sammy Joe Hamby, 85, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.

Private graveside services were held at Fairmount Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home or to Genesis Hospice.

Sammy was born February 4, 1935 in Paducah, Kentucky, the son of Joe & Ethel Lee (Crawford) Hamby. He had served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. On December 6, 1957, he was united in marriage to Pansy Y. Arnold in Corinth, Mississippi.

He had been employed as a tire repairman. Sammy had enjoyed hunting.

Those left to honor Sammy's memory include his wife, Pansy; his daughter, Wendy Walser of Redford, Michigan; his sons, Lanny (Joanne) Hamby of Winnie, Texas, William (Kathy) Hamby of Davenport, Terry Hamby of Davenport and Barry (Kelly) Hamby of Davenport; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and his brother, L.E. Hamby of Davenport.

Sammy was preceded in death by his parents; and his step-brothers, Eddie and Freeland Riley.

