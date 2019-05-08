Samuel A. McFate, Jr.

June 17, 1929-May 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Samuel A. "Sam" McFate, Jr. joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11a.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Samuel Albert McFate, Jr. was born June 17, 1929 in Davenport to Margaret (Spear) and Samuel Albert McFate, Sr. He served in the Air Force from 1946 until 1949 in Guam and Japan.

Sam married Lorene Rowe in June 1948. She preceded him in death in March 1980 after 32 years of marriage.

Sam married Norma Reed in April 1981. Norma died in February 2004 after 23 years of marriage.

Sam enjoyed his family and friends. He kept his home and his cars in tip-top shape, including his 1964 ½ red Mustang convertible that he owned for 37 years.

Sam spent thirty years as a civil servant at Rock Island Arsenal/Army Weapons Command in military packaging, packaging design, development, and specifications for all responsible weaponry.

Sam was a lover of country, bluegrass, and gospel music. He was a charter member of the Country Christians gospel group for over 20 years. He sang all the musical parts and played the steel guitar, acoustic guitar, and dobro.

Survivors include his children: Linda Czekalski, Rock Island, Timothy (Sheree) McFate, Davenport; stepson, Steven (Kathy) Welchert, and daughter-in-law, Ana Welchert, Davenport grandchildren: Wendy Czekalski, Tracy Czekalski, Samuel (Stephanie) Czekalski, Christy Czekalski, Jamie McFate, Ashley McFate, Tyler McFate; and a brother, Kenneth McFate, Olathe, Kansas.

In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ward Czekalski, a step-son, James Welchert.

