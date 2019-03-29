Samuel C. Wray

July 18, 1935-March 27, 2019

COAL VALLEY-Samuel C. Wray, 83, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in his home.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley, with The Rev. Tim Snart officiating. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the church or the Rock Island Rotary Club for the Clean Water Project.

Samuel Cunningham Wray was born July 18, 1935, in Warsaw, Missouri, to Harold Riley and Edith Pauline (Linn) Wray. He graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and served in the US Army for three years. He married Hildegarde Rogge on July 20, 1957, in Rockville, Maryland. He was a consulting engineer for KJWW for 29 years retiring in 1996.

Sam was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley, where he was a member of the Men's Club, and Rock Island Rotary Club. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, traveling, golfing, history and geography.

Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Hilde; three sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Marlaine Wray of Park City, Utah, Timothy and Virginia Wray of Taylor Ridge, Illinois, and David and Patty Wray of Marion, Iowa; ten grandchildren and spouses, Danielle Higgins, Myles Higgins, Tessa and Josh Lane, Caleb Wray, Josh Wray, Jacob and Whitney Wray, Sierra Wray, Tiffany and Joseph Dockery-Jackson, Samantha Wray and Zachary Wray; and four great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ryan, Anneliese, and Oliver Dockery-Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Quintella Markley.

Sam's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.