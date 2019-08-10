|
|
Samuel Robert Egger
March 20, 2001-August 7, 2019
BETTENDORF-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Samuel Robert Egger, 18, of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 – 18th Street, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral home, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date in Sam's honor. Sam passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.
Samuel Robert was born on March 20, 2001 in Davenport, a son of Robert "Rob" and Katrina "Katy" (Bethell) Egger. He graduated from Assumption High School this past June where he participated with the golf and wrestling teams. He was enrolled to begin school at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City where he was going to participate in the Air Force ROTC program. He was currently working at Marquis Marina in Moline.
Sam had a dry sense of humor with a heart full of kindness; he always knew when you needed a hug or just an ear to listen. He cared deeply for his family and friends. Sam loved to fish, and eat pasta and ice cream. He had a great talent working on cars and could repair just about anything. Sam also had a great love for the Oakland Raiders.
Those left to cherish him memory are his parents, Rob and Katy Egger, Moline, brothers, Charles Egger, Iowa City, and Wilkinson Egger, Moline, grandparents: Brenda and David Fell, Galesburg, and Janice and Robert Egger, Sr., Bettendorf; and an aunt and uncle, Amy and Jim Nelson, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Phil (Linda) Bethell, formerly of Colorado.
Online remembrances can be expressed by visiting Samuel's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019