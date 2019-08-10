Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
4097 – 18th Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Egger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Robert Egger


2001 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Robert Egger Obituary

Samuel Robert Egger

March 20, 2001-August 7, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Samuel Robert Egger, 18, of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 – 18th Street, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral home, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date in Sam's honor. Sam passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

Samuel Robert was born on March 20, 2001 in Davenport, a son of Robert "Rob" and Katrina "Katy" (Bethell) Egger. He graduated from Assumption High School this past June where he participated with the golf and wrestling teams. He was enrolled to begin school at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa City where he was going to participate in the Air Force ROTC program. He was currently working at Marquis Marina in Moline.

Sam had a dry sense of humor with a heart full of kindness; he always knew when you needed a hug or just an ear to listen. He cared deeply for his family and friends. Sam loved to fish, and eat pasta and ice cream. He had a great talent working on cars and could repair just about anything. Sam also had a great love for the Oakland Raiders.

Those left to cherish him memory are his parents, Rob and Katy Egger, Moline, brothers, Charles Egger, Iowa City, and Wilkinson Egger, Moline, grandparents: Brenda and David Fell, Galesburg, and Janice and Robert Egger, Sr., Bettendorf; and an aunt and uncle, Amy and Jim Nelson, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Phil (Linda) Bethell, formerly of Colorado.

Online remembrances can be expressed by visiting Samuel's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now