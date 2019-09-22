|
Sandra "Sandy" Bradley
October 22, 1949-September 12, 2019
THE VILLAGES, FL-Sandra "Sandy" Bradley, 69, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Pleasant Valley, IA, passed away on September 12, 2019 with her family at her side. Sandy was born on October 22, 1949 to her parents, Dale and Irene (Clifton) Brown in Davenport, IA. Raised in Pleasant Valley, Sandy graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and went on to get her Associates degree from Scott Community College. She then went to work for John Deere (PDC) as a Computer Analyst. On July 10, 1971, Sandy married the love of her life, Wayne Bradley and later had 2 sons, Jeremy and Zachary. In 2005, Sandy and Wayne moved to The Villages, FL from Blue Grass, IA and enjoyed their retirement. Sandy loved to go boating, make ceramics, baking, decorating for the holidays at home, golfing (2 hole-in-ones), and spending time with her family. Sandy will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Wayne Bradley; sons, Jeremy Bradley (Kim), Zachary Bradley (Jessica); grandchildren, Domenic, Keegan, and Chase; siblings, Pat Howe, and Dwaine Brown.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Irene Brown; and a brother, Ronald Brown.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for memorial contribution to be made in Sandy's name to at wish.org.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 22, 2019