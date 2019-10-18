|
|
Sandra Kay Crosthwaite
December 29, 1939 – October 17, 2019
GRAND MOUND-Sandra Crosthwaite, 79, of Grand Mound, passed away early Thursday morning, October 17, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Sts Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, with a Rosary at 12:30. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, in the church, the Rev. Father Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 18, 2019