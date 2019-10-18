Home

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Sts Philip and James Catholic Church
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sts Philip and James Catholic Church
Grand Mound, IA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts Philip and James Catholic Church
Sandra Crosthwaite


1939 - 2019
Sandra Crosthwaite Obituary

Sandra Kay Crosthwaite

December 29, 1939 – October 17, 2019

GRAND MOUND-Sandra Crosthwaite, 79, of Grand Mound, passed away early Thursday morning, October 17, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Sts Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound, with a Rosary at 12:30. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, in the church, the Rev. Father Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 18, 2019
