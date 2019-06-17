Sandra J. Dzekunskas

November 28, 1949-June 15, 2019

ANDOVER, IL-Sandra Jean (Lamb) Dzekunskas, 69, Andover, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at UnityPoint Health, surrounded by family. Funeral services are 12:30 PM Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, Moline. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.

Sandy was born November 28, 1949 in Moline, the daughter of Walter and Fay (Williamson) Lamb. She was raised by her mother and Paul Bleuer, and attended Rock Island High School. Sandy was a catalog clerk and cashier while working at JC Penney, Knox Kerr-McGee and Farm & Fleet, Moline, retiring in 2010.

Sandy enjoyed gardening, collecting her grandchildren's artwork and taking excursions with them, and doting on her precious yellow labs, Ginger & Heidi. She was a selfless friend, an exceptional cook, and above all an eminently reliable anchor of love for her family. She was happiest when her house was full of giggling kids and adults engaging in spirited conversation, all while she pulled another tasty item out of the oven or off the stovetop. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed her many trips to Las Vegas. After retiring, she enjoyed spending the winter in Arizona. Her legacy of genuine caring and concern is imbued in all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; children, Jeff (Karen) Dzekunskas, Lincoln, IL, Niki (Jeff) Freeman, Colona, Kevin Dzekunskas, DeWitt, IA and Brad (Tiffany) Dzekunskas, Moline; thirteen grandchildren, Erik Fincher, Brittany Stone, Bethany (Dzekunskas) Hennessy, Logan McArtor-Tank, Cassandra (Stone) Ellis, Amanda (Stone) Raschke, Meagan Dzekunskas, Dustin Stone, Melissa Dzekunskas, Erika Dzekunskas, Brandon Dzekunskas, Brock Dzekunskas, Brynn Dzekunskas; six great grandchildren, Emma, Landyn, Addison, Carson, Aidan, Emry; her mother, Fay Pettie, Moline and sister, Judy (Roger) Chandler, Moline.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com