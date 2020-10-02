1/1
Sandra J. Hyle
Sandra J. Hyle

April 1, 1941-September 29, 2020

Sandra J. Hyle, 79, of LeClaire, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are required for those attending. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire. Memorials may be directed to Genesis Hospice.

Sandy was born on April 1, 1941 in Davenport, the daughter of Robert and Lorena (Hines) Gilbert. She was a 1959 graduate of LeClaire High School. On May 20, 1961, Sandy was united in marriage to Bill Hyle at the LeClaire Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted wife, mom, and grandma, and took great pride in her family. Among her hobbies were gardening, canning vegetables, growing her beautiful flower gardens, and she enjoyed listening to music. In her younger years, she and Bill traveled to various places. Her favorite destinations included Branson, Missouri, Colorado, Florida, South Dakota, and Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Above all, Sandy loved being a grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Bill Hyle of LeClaire; children, Brenda Hyle of Aurora, Colorado, Sherry (Dani Givens) Hyle of East Moline, Illinois, Bob (Lanette) Hyle of Bettendorf; four grandchildren, Josh (Heather) Stocking, Neisha Stocking, Brandon (Anna) Hyle, Julia Wilson; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Anna Morrow and Sharon Kingery; her brother, William Gilbert; and a grandson, Chad Wilson.

Online condolences may be shared with Sandy's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:30 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:30 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
