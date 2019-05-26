Sandra Spray January 6, 1935-May 23, 2019 TAYLOR RIDGE, IL-Sandra "Sandy" Spray, 84, of Taylor Ridge, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at Overlook Village, Moline. Funeral services will be 10:00am Wednesday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Illinois City Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Two Rivers United Methodist Church, Rock Island or Illinois City Cemetery Association. Sandra was born on January 6, 1935 in Muscatine, the daughter of Vaughn and Helen (Downey) Powell. She married Max Spray on August 22, 1957 in Iowa City, Iowa. Sandra graduated from Iowa Wesleyan University with a degree in Education. She was a homemaker raising their three children in the early years of marriage and later worked at Sunshine Daycare Center, Milan before retiring in 1985. Sandy was a member of Two Rivers United Methodist Church, Rock Island. Sandy loved spending time with family, and especially enjoyed attending ALL of her grandchildren's events as they were growing up. She loved working in her yard, and enjoyed playing bridge, golf and traveling the United States visiting friends and family. In their retirement, Sandy and Max spent several months each winter in Sedona, AZ enjoying its beauty and climate and hosting many friends and family who she encouraged to come visit them each year. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Max; son and daughter in law, Mike and Lori Spray, Taylor Ridge; daughter and son in law, Lisa and Chris Gavin, Monmouth; grandchildren, Chelsea Spray, Chad Spray, Aaron (Brittany) Gavin, Patrick Gavin, Alex Gavin, Jacob Gavin, Madeline Gavin; great grandchildren, Celtin, Brady and Myla; sisters and brothers in law, Helen and Bob Berry, Portia and Bob Carle. Also surviving, her five special Powell nieces and nephew, Stacey, Kim, Kelly, Audra and Cash. Growing up they visited often and sometimes lived with Sandy and Max, and thought of Aunt Sandy much like a mom. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Spray; brother, Vaughn "Windy" Powell; parents Vaughn and Helen. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.