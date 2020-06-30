Sarah was a beautiful and radiant soul. She lit up the room when she walked in, always had a smile on her face no matter what. Her laugh will forever be imprinted in the back of my mind, ringing in my ears. Ill never forget you. Fly high, beautiful. Ill miss you forever.
Hannah Likes
Friend
June 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
robert hubbard
Friend
