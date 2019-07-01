Scott J. Gillitzer

June 28, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services celebrating the life of Scott J. Gillitzer, 42, of Bettendorf, formerly of Dubuque, will be 1pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.

Mr. Gillitzer passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Scott Joseph Gillitzer was born in Davenport, the son of Bernard C. "Bud" and Joan E. (Kastel) Gillitzer. His journey in life was a struggle from day one but he always met the challenge and exceeded expectations.

Scott was a sweet heart and a very loving person whose infectious smile could light up a room.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge the Hills & Dales Handicapped Residential Center in Dubuque, IA for the exceptional quality of care Scott received while residing there for the past few years.

Memorials may be made to Hills & Dales Handicapped Residential Center, Dubuque, IA.

Survivors include his father Bernard "Bud" Gillitzer, Bettendorf; siblings Jeff (Lorie) Gillitzer, Iowa City, Julie (Johan) Lerch, Todd (Julie) Gillitzer, all of Bettendorf; and several nieces and nephews.

His mother Joan preceded him in death.

