Scott J. Smith
September 5, 1960-October 2, 2019
BLUE GRASS-A time to celebrate the life of Scott J. Smith, 59, of Blue Grass, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Blue Grass Cemetery. Scott died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home following a sudden cardiac event.
Scott Jacob Smith was born on September 5, 1960 in Davenport, a son of John H. "Jack" and Mary Joe (Waltz) Smith. He graduated from West High School and earned a degree as a diesel mechanic from Scott Community College. Scott had worked at Wendy's, Alden's, Kmart Automotive, and Walmart.
Scott had a great love of the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed collecting miniature John Deere tractors and working on cars.
Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Joe, siblings; Jacque Smith, Dennis Smith, and David (Ronda) Smith, all of Blue Grass, and Jeff (Lynn) Smith, Davenport, many nieces and nephews, and an aunt, Diane Smith, Savanna, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack and pride and joy, his chocolate lab, Cocoa.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 6, 2019