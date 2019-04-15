Scott Johnson

October 9, 1946-April 13, 2019

DAVENPORT-Scott Johnson, 72, of Davenport passed away at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Graveside services will be held at the RIA Cemetery at 2:30 pm Friday, April 19, 2019. If you would like to attend the graveside service, please arrive at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport at 2:00 pm

Scott was born October 9, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa to Reynold M. (Bud) and Ethel B. (Pinkie) Johnson. After Scott completed high school, he proudly joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He attended The University of Iowa and pursued his career at the Valley Produce Company until 1986 and then The Blackhawk Foundry where he retired in 2007. Scott was a member of the NRA, the Oakhill Gun Club and Lindsay Park Yacht Club.

Those left to honor his memory are his brother Craig R. (Vanna) Johnson of West Des Moines, IA, sisters Julie A. (Larry) Wolf of Muscatine, IA. and Cynthia F. (Larry) Owens of Sun City, AZ; nieces Lindsay C. (Sean) Fredregill of West Des Moines, IA and Nicole J. (Nick) Adams of O'Fallon, MO; nephews Jonathan N. (Lisa) Wolf of Muscatine, IA., Christopher S. (Lisa) of Severn, MD, Eric R. (Jill) Johnson of West Des Moines, IA and Nicholas A. Johnson of Davenport, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to all of his friends.

