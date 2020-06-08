Scott Stephen Quackenbush
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Scott Stephen Quackenbush

November 5, 1945-June 4, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Scott Stephen Quackenbush, 74, passed away peacefully, at the University of Iowa Hospital, with his family by his side on Thursday, June 4, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2pm at The Runge Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. His final place of rest will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.

Scott was born November 5, 1945 in Oak Park, IL. He was the son of Ivan and Priscilla (Hennes) Quackenbush. In his younger years, he loved to ride his bike and play the cello. After graduating from high school, Scott started his college career at the University of Tulsa and later transferred to the University of Dubuque (IA) where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1971. He married Sandra Hart on June 17, 1971 in Davenport and they were getting ready to celebrate 49 years of marriage this June 12th.

After taking over from his father, Scott owned and operated The Quackenbush Company, a pump distributor, where he worked his entire career until his retirement in 2017.

He was a quiet, introspective person who was very family oriented. He served as Nation Chief of Indian Guides where he spent time bonding with both of his sons. He loved reading books on history and was always looking to share a captivating story. He had a passion for photography and grilling meals for his family. He enjoyed music including the bands, 3 Dog Night, CCR, Peter, Paul and Mary, Jim Croce, to name a few.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandy, sons, Evan (Susan) Quackenbush and their daughter, Frannie, West Hartford, CT and Joel (Samantha) Quackenbush, Cedar Rapids, IA and siblings: Craig (Eva) Quackenbush, Jill Weiss (Jeffrey Michaels) and Kim (Ray) Kubit. His parents preceded him in death.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
01:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved