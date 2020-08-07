1/1
Seth Steven Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Seth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Seth Steven Wood

August 5, 2020

BETTENDORF-Seth Steven Wood, 59, passed away suddenly on August 5th in his home Bettendorf, IA. Born in 1961 in Racine WI, Seth graduated from Centerville High School (OH) in 1979. Seth leaves behind long time partner and care giver, Denise Dumser. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothy Wood and eldest brother, Jeff (Christy) Wood. Seth is survived by Georgia (Dwayne) Chapline, Kathy (Todd) Barlett, Kevin (Debbie) Wood and Paul (Joanna) Wood, as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. No public service will be held, but in honor of Seth, memorials may be directed to Team Rubicon (teamrubiconusa.org), the American Heart Association (giving.heart.org), or the Brain Injury Association of America (biausa.org).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved