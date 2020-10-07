1/1
Shanon A. Musal
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shanon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shanon A. Musal

May 19, 1969-October 5, 2020

Riverdale - Shanon A. Musal, 51, of Riverdale, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Trinity Unity Point, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and masks are required. Private family burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Shanon was born on May 19, 1969 in Davenport, the son of George and Sandra (Gruetzmacher) Musal. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He continued his education and graduated from Hamilton Technical School. On June 15, 1990, he married Michelle Bangert in South Dakota. Shanon worked for the City of Bettendorf for over 20 years and served as Commander of the American Legion Buffalo Bill Post 347, LeClaire. He was an avid duck hunter and enjoyed gardening. Most of all, he loved his family and was a devoted husband and father.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Michelle Musal of Riverdale; children, Jacob Musal of Bettendorf, Rafe Musal of Riverdale; sister, Dawn (Sean) Early of Plainfield, Illinois; brothers, Scott (Nell) Musal of Jacksonville, Florida, Jason (Chasity) Musal of Davenport; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be shared with Shanon's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved