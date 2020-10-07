Shanon A. Musal

May 19, 1969-October 5, 2020

Riverdale - Shanon A. Musal, 51, of Riverdale, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Trinity Unity Point, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Those attending are encouraged to practice social distancing and masks are required. Private family burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Shanon was born on May 19, 1969 in Davenport, the son of George and Sandra (Gruetzmacher) Musal. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He continued his education and graduated from Hamilton Technical School. On June 15, 1990, he married Michelle Bangert in South Dakota. Shanon worked for the City of Bettendorf for over 20 years and served as Commander of the American Legion Buffalo Bill Post 347, LeClaire. He was an avid duck hunter and enjoyed gardening. Most of all, he loved his family and was a devoted husband and father.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Michelle Musal of Riverdale; children, Jacob Musal of Bettendorf, Rafe Musal of Riverdale; sister, Dawn (Sean) Early of Plainfield, Illinois; brothers, Scott (Nell) Musal of Jacksonville, Florida, Jason (Chasity) Musal of Davenport; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

