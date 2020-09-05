Sharon Ann Meckel

January 5, 1944 - September 4, 2020

DAVENPORT - Sharon Ann Meckel of Davenport, Iowa died September 4th, 2020 before sunrise and surrounded by her family. Sharon was born on 01/05/1944 to Robert and Virginia (Danielsen) Meckel. She graduated from Davenport Central in 1962. Joseph Glasgow and Sharon were married and from that union, she was given two beautiful children Terri Jo Bell of LeClaire and Robert J Glasgow of Oregon. They were later divorced and Joe passed away in 1981. She later married James P Denton. In 1981 Sharon married Thomas E Doty. They divorced in 1998 but remained friends. She worked as a real estate agent and then as a designer for home furnishings. Her golden lab Buddy was a faithful companion.

Sharon especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren, Brittany, Sydney, and Madison grow into beautiful young ladies. Her beautiful great granddaughters, Kendall in January 2013 and Nyla Jo & Aaliyah in June 2016 added to her joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, favorite Uncle Ned, and special friend, Bona Giebelstein. Those left to honor her memory are her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Steve Meckel with with Nancy Meckel of Springville IA, Hermes Ramirez of Oregon, LouDene Arp of Davenport, numerous cousins, and special, lifelong friends Jane Rudbeck and Patti Hamma. As was her request, there will be no visitation or service. She will be cremated and her ashes to be scattered at a later date.