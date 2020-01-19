|
Sharon C. Kankel
December 13, 1930-January 17, 2020
DAVENPORT-Sharon C. Kankel, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2020 at the Elks Lodge, 4400 West Central Park in Davenport Iowa from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Davenport VFW Auxiliary Post 828 or to Shriners International.
Sharon Claudette Osterberg was born on December 13, 1930 in Arlington, South Dakota, the daughter of Francis and Frances (Erickson) Osterberg. Sharon was employed at Bawden Brothers Printing and she made her way through several departments, retiring from administration. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary. Sharon was an avid reader and was the queen of crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time on her computer, browsing social media and spending time with her family and friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Linda (Ronald) VanFossen of Davenport, Tommie Morgan of Davenport and Paty Morgan of Cave Creek, Arizona; her son, Michael (Jamie) Morgan of Rockvale, Tennessee; her step-daughter, Doreen (Marty) Keller of a Bettendorf, her step-sons, Keith (Judy) Kankel of Union, Michigan, and Jay (Mindy) Kankel of Bettendorf. Thirteen grandchildren & step grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lana (Bob) Chapman of Davenport and Sandy (Tom) Brown of Davenport.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; three sisters; and one brother.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 19, 2020