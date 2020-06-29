Sharon "Sherry" Hinz

February 26, 1951-June 26, 2020

DUBUQUE-Sharon "Sherry" Hinz, 69, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Public visitation will be held at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 3pm - 7pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Dubuque, IA on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 am, with Fr. Steven Rosonke officiating.

Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Family requests masks be worn. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

The funeral will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page.

Sherry was born February 26, 1951, daughter to Robert and Mary Lou (Beitzel) Schauer of Dubuque. She attended St. Anthony's School through 8th grade. She was a graduate of Wahlert High School in 1969. Sherry went on to study at Columbia Hospital School of Radiologic Technology, graduating in 1972. She was a radiographer for 40 years, beginning at Jackson County Hospital in Maquoketa, IA. She retired from Great Plains Orthopaedic, Peoria, IL, where she made many friends.

On July 14, 1973, she was united in marriage to Gil Hinz at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. They began their family in DeWitt, IA where they lived until 1988. Later, living in Morton, IL for 22 years. In both locations, she made life-long friends she treated like family. She was known for her hugs, faithfulness, support, and knowing just the right thing to say to ease your spirit. In retirement, she and Gil moved back to be near family in Dubuque, IA.

Sherry enjoyed life; seeing a blessing in every aspect. Some of her cherished moments were when she was spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing Uno with them, teaching them to bake cookies, doing art projects, and watching Star Wars and Avengers movies. She also enjoyed flower gardening, golfing, painting, drawing, sewing (she was an expert costume designer!), playing cards, and traveling. She was a lifelong Hawkeye fan, at one time a member of the Hawkeye club while living in Illinois. Most recently, Sherry looked forward to wintering in Gulf Shores, AL with Gil where she played cards with friends, golfed, and often walked the beach.

Sherry is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Schauer of Dubuque, IA, husband, Gil, children, Abbey (Michael) Egnew of Blue Mounds, WI and A.J.(Allison) Hinz of Hattiesburg, MS; 7 grandchildren, Addison, Jack, Cole, Norah and Cooper Egnew and Ashlynn and Maddox Hinz; her siblings, Robert (Mary Kay) Schauer, Jr, Terri (Mike) Hesselman, Elizabeth (Carl) Heisler, Sam A. Schauer, Scott (Jane) Schauer, and Mike (Judy) Schauer.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Schauer, Sr, her father-in-law, Jack Hinz, her grandparents, Al and Stella Beitzel and Samuel and Gertrude Schauer, and cherished aunts and uncles.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Hermann, his staff, and Hospice of Dubuque for your never ending kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

