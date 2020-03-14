|
|
Sharon K. Payton
March 11, 2020
DECATUR, AL-Mrs. Sharon K. Payton, 71, of Decatur, Alabama, died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 22, 1948, in Kentucky to Carl Wilbur Pullen and Lila Rose Gillans Pullen. She was a homemaker for her family and loved them dearly. Preceding her in death were her father, a brother and two sisters.
No services scheduled at this time.
Survivors include:
her Husband -
Roger L. Payton, Sr., Somerville, AL
Two Sons -
Roger Payton, Jr. (Angela), Maquoketa, IA and Bryan Payton (Sarah), Donahue, IA
Two Daughters -
Mickey Blake (Dennis), Eldridge, IA and Tracy Van Pelt (Brad), Noblesville, IN
Two Brothers, Three Sisters and Ten Grandchildren
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2020