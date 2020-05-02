Sharon Lee (Elvidge-Richards) Linz December 1, 1944-May 1, 2020 DAVENPORT-Sharon Lee (Elvidge-Richards) Linz, 75, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport. Due to the current health crisis, Sharon's service will be livestreamed at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020. You can view this by visiting Sharon's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com and clicking the link on the bottom of the page. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a later date when we can all safely gather. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. Sharon was born December 1, 1944, the daughter of John and Geraldine (McManus) Elvidge. On April 8, 1961 she was united in marriage to Delbert "Dan" Leo Richards in Muscatine, Iowa, and together they have five children. Later she was united in marriage with Leo Linz on July 2, 1988 in Davenport. Sharon worked at Eagle Signal and later worked at the Center for Alcoholic and Drug Services, Davenport, Iowa as an Alcohol and Drug Counselor where she retired after 20 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and she also enjoyed reading novels. Sharon was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 39 years. Those left to honor her memory include her loving husband, Leo; four daughters, Sherri (Richards-Thune) Spray of Oquawka, Illinois, Shelley (Richards) Chappell of Gainesville, Florida, Roni Sue (Richards) White of Van Burn, Arkansas, and Deborah Richards of Davenport; one son, David Richards of Davenport; eleven grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Thune, Joshua (Chelsea), Nicole and Jenna Chappell, Gary, Gregory and Sarah White, Scott Fenn, Deven and Jaylin Richards; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Elvidge) Hancock (Linda Rucki), Kingston Springs, Tennessee and Janet (Elvidge-Smith) (David) Bohannon of Ottawa, Illinois; brother, Daniel Elvidge (Tracy) of Poulsbo, Washington; three step-daughters, Theresa Erickson, Jacqueline (Michael) Cress and Kristina Linz of Davenport; two step-sons, Christian (Christine) Linz of Washington, Missouri and Anthony Linz of Davenport; twelve step-grandchildren, Elise, Brady and Alex Linz, Katelyn McKinley, Brett Erikson, Memphis, Callahan and Jase Cress, Blake and Skyler Linz, Logan Stewart and Lucas Workman; four sisters-in-law, Anna Milas of Bettendorf, Maria Luchtel of Davenport, Rosina Linz of Aptos, California, and Barbara (Jeffrey) Garnica of Blue Grass; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John "Jack" and Robert; and a great-grandson, Bruen Chappell. Sharon's family gives a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Select Specialty Hospital for the love and care. Megan Luster | Advertising Specialist
Published in Quad-City Times on May 2, 2020.