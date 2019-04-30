Shawn Starr May 3, 1999-April 24, 2019 DAVENPORT-Shawn Michael Starr, 19, of Davenport, Iowa passed away at his home on April 24, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Memorials may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or to the family. Shawn was born May 3, 1999 to David Starr and Aimee Moore. He graduated from Davenport West High School in 2017 where he was active in wrestling and football. He loved working out, cooking, but mostly eating the food, and working on projects around the house or in the garage which earned him the title of MacGyver Jr. Shawn also enjoyed working on his truck with his father or his Uncle Adam. He loved gaming with his best friends. Shawn had a lot of patience and was an amazing and loving brother. Shawn loved his job as a machinist for M.A. Ford and was working on his apprenticeship. Those left to honor his memory are his mother Aimee (Jeremiah) Lohf; his father David (Laura) Starr; siblings, Kayleigh and Wesley Starr; uncles, Andrew Dougharty, Adam Moore and Brad Tillman; aunts, Brittany (Ryan) Thurman and Maggie Baca; grandparents, Gary (Nancy) Moore, Craig (Lisa) Tillman, Mike (Bonnie) Dougharty and Clark (Dorothy) Starr; great grandparents, Lloyd (Shirley) Taulbee; along with his extended family; and his best friends: Jon, Xzavior, Chase and Christopher. Shawn will also be missed by his cats Pumpkin and Sapphire. He was preceded in death by his uncle Adam Baca, great grandmother Kathryn Johnson, and great-grandfathers Walter Starr and John Moore. .Online condolences may be made to Shawn's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com