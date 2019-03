Sheila J. Wilson

March 7, 2019

BETTENDORF-Sheila J. Wilson, 72, of Bettendorf, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf.

Among her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Amy & Lance Stockwell of Bettendorf.