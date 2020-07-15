Sherilyn Sue Ganahl (Schwenneker)

April 25, 1959-July 12, 2020

SILVIS-Sherilyn Sue Ganahl (Schwenneker) of Silvis peacefully passed away surrounded by family in Port Byron on July 12, 2020 after a short bout with cancer. She was born to Harry and Joanne Schwenneker April 25, 1959 in Geneseo. She married Paul Ganahl in 1977 and had four children - Peter, Kelly (Corzine), Nathanael and Penny (Dennhardt). She also helped many of her nieces and nephews be born as a doula. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed cooking, thrift shopping, music and camping. As a perennial goofball, she was always ready to dress up for a theme or to perform a family comedy skit. She enjoyed sewing clothes for and playing with her grandchildren, Taevah, Ruby, Ben, Canden, Sylvie and Julius. One of her best qualities was focusing on the important things in life - family, fun and lifelong friendships. She spent the last 8 years of her life with her best friend, David Blackman. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, Dave, sister Marla Skelton, brother Rodney Schwenneker, her mother Joanne Friedrichsen and stepfather and best buddy Fred, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A memorial service for family and her closest friends will be held Thursday, July 16th at Wildwood Baptist Church in East Moline. Memorials can be donated to Ann's Helping Hands in Port Byron.