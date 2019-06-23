Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry L. Schwartz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sherry L. Schwartz Obituary

Sherry L. Schwartz

June 18, 2019

MORRISON, IL-SHERRY L. SCHWARTZ, 75, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, IA. Funeral services are private. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Morrison.

Survivors include her mother, Lucille Hook of Morrison; one son, Ken Schwartz of Clinton; significant other of 27 years, Richard "Dick" Landsiedel; one sister, Patricia Taylor of Bettendorf, IA; one brother, Dennis (Linda) Hook of Morrison; a nephew and two nieces.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father and two brothers.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.