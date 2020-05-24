Shirley A. Merritt
Shirley A. Merritt October 26, 1955-May 17, 2020 DAVENPORT-Shirley A. Merritt, 64, a resident of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home. Services to celebrate her life will be 12:00 p.m., noon Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Harvest Time Family Worship Church at 636 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. Due to worldwide health concerns, please join her family respectfully by practicing safe social distancing during the visitation held from 10am-12pm Tuesday prior to the funeral at church. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to her family. Shirley Ann Carr was born October 26, 1955 in Louise, Mississippi the daughter of Leroy Bass and Wardean Allen. She married William "Jack" Merritt, on December 28, 2002. Shirley had retired from Oscar Meyer after 20 years. She was currently working at REM as a caretaker and also a childcare provider. She enjoyed traveling to visit family. She also enjoyed fishing, cooking, and shopping. Most of all she loved to take care of her family and attend church. Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jack; and her children, Cassandra Jackson, Atlanta, Georgia, Matthew "Chris" (Connie) Carr, Sr., Anthony (Jamie) Carr, Sr., all of Davenport; Gregory Carr, Atlanta, Georgia; goddaughter, Demteria (Lady); 22 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, her mother, Wardean Allen, sisters, Lorraine (Wade) Harrington; Connie (Allen) Shuler; Rachelle (Lou) Estes; brothers, Clim Allen; Calvin (Janis) Allen; Dell Allen, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Bass; a sister, Antionette Allen; two brothers, Henry Carr and Leroy Carr; a son-in-law David Jackson; and a very special niece, Shaililla Allen. Online condolences at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

