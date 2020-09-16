Shirley Ann Easler

January 12, 1936-September 13, 2020

DEWITT-Shirley Easler, 84, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed on peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 13, 2020 at Westwing Place in DeWitt Iowa.

Shirley Ann Hoepner was born to Edward James and Thelma Gladys (Eckert) Hoepner on January 12, 1936 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She grew up in Vinton, Iowa. Shirley retired from St Ambrose University in 2003 where she was the Director of Human Resources. She devoted her life to her children, her family & friends, and her work. She was a breast cancer survivor for over 30 years and was a very determined and loving woman. She was challenged with several health issues over the past few years and fought through them all, remaining steadfast in her faith, and always putting others before herself. She enjoyed being with family & friends and was a devout follower of Jesus Christ.

Shirley had a positive and loving influence on everyone she met. She made friends easily and loved to kid around with them. She was a HUGE fan of the Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball teams and was a committed Oakland/Los Angeles/Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders fan. Sorry we didn't get to watch opening day for the Las Vegas Raiders together this year, but they won! Woot woot!

She loved and took great care of her pets throughout the years. A huge supporter of animal rights she adopted numerous pets over her lifetime. Tiffany, Raider (of course), Sasha, and Ale (pronounced Allie) were rescue pets who hit the jackpot when Shirley adopted them. Ale is living with Shirley's brother and his wife and is loved & well taken care of.

She moved into Westwing Place on November 30, 2017 where she received the most loving and wonderful physical, emotional, and spiritual care from the staff. The family cannot say enough about those folks out there. Beautiful people. She had many friends at Westwing and loved to get together with them for bingo, watching football/basketball games, and simply loving on them and fellowshipping. She was an ambassador for Westwing Place always seeking to welcome new residents with love and kindness.

Shirley is survived by her son Shaun, daughter Wendy and son-in-law Ray, brother Craig, sister-in-law Rosemary, and her two wonderful grandchildren Sean and Matthew.

Heavenly Father we are grateful for the care and love given by you, through Shirley, for the many years she was with us. We thank you for your grace and mercy Lord and know that you came for Shirley to bring her home with you at the perfect time and in the perfect way. Through Jesus Christ we pray and give thanks. Amen