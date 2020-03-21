Home

Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Shirley Ann Eiselstein


1945 - 2020
Shirley Ann Eiselstein Obituary

Shirley Ann Eiselstein

July 31, 1945-March 20, 2020

WHEATLAND-Shirley Ann Eiselstein, age 74 of Wheatland, passed away on Friday March 20, 2020. Private family services will be held at the Christian Free Lutheran Church in Wheatland with Deacon Glenn Drowns officiating. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in rural Wheatland.

Shirley was born on July 31, 1945 to Orville and Dorothy (Vens) Schroeder in Toronto, Iowa.

Shirley enjoyed going to family gatherings.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Guyer-Bertling of Wheatland; husband, William; step son, Steven Eiselstein; step daughter, Melissa LaFrenz; and sister-in-law, Joyce Schroeder-Rohwedder.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Wayne.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
