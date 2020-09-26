1/
Shirley Ann Helble Frauenholtz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Helble Frauenholtz, 85, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
201 Pederson Street
West Branch, IA 52358
319-643-2112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Barker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 27, 2020
Always friendly and pleasant to chat with, my condolences to her family.
Remember the good times!
Don Calkins CLU
Friend
September 26, 2020
We rented from Bob and Shirley for years. I was just a kid, but I remember them giving us Xmas presents every year, and we LOVED trick-or-treating at their house. So sorry to hear of her passing. My thoughts go out to Bill and Sue
Alicia (DePriest) Stroppel
September 26, 2020
I so enjoyed my visits with "Aunt Shirley". She was a neat lady. I enjoyed hearing her stories and listening to her laugh. Trips to Kalona will never be the same.
Sandy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved