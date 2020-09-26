Always friendly and pleasant to chat with, my condolences to her family. Remember the good times!
Don Calkins CLU
Friend
September 26, 2020
We rented from Bob and Shirley for years. I was just a kid, but I remember them giving us Xmas presents every year, and we LOVED trick-or-treating at their house. So sorry to hear of her passing. My thoughts go out to Bill and Sue
Alicia (DePriest) Stroppel
September 26, 2020
I so enjoyed my visits with "Aunt Shirley". She was a neat lady. I enjoyed hearing her stories and listening to her laugh. Trips to Kalona will never be the same.
Sandy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.