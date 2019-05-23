Shirley Ann Lantz

October 23, 1943-May 22, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Shirley Ann Lantz, age 75, of East Moline, Illinois, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. A Rosary will be held at 8:15 p.m., following the visitation at the funeral home. A Traditional Latin Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carroll. Family and friends are invited to share in Shirley's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Shirley was born October 23, 1943, the daughter of John and Anna (Micetich) Vruble in Centerville, Iowa. She attended Seymour Community High School and graduated with the Class of 1961.

Her catholic faith was the center of her life. Shirley enjoyed sewing, gardening and playing card games. She also enjoyed watching tennis, basketball and the Chicago Cubs. Most of all, Shirley cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Shirley will be dearly missed by her four daughters, Deborah (Ken) Everist of Bristow, Virginia, Diana (Rick Degnan) Lantz of Carol Stream, Illinois, Michelle (James) Ogaz of Williams, California, and Melissa (Rick) Dalberg of Leander, Texas; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, James (Barbara) Vruble of Necedah, Wisconsin, Jackie Verschoore of Rock Island, Illinois, Phyllis (Larry) Benac of Naperville, Illinois, and Barbara Gabbard of Chadwick, Illinois; and one sister in-law, Sandy Vruble of Taylor Ridge, Illinois.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Betty Vruble; one brother, Robert Vruble; and two sons in-law, Joe Verschoore and Dewey Gabbard.