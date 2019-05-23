Home

POWERED BY

Services
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
Hwy 64 & East St
Mount Carroll, IL 61053
(815) 244-9862
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
Hwy 64 & East St
Mount Carroll, IL 61053
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:15 PM
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
Hwy 64 & East St
Mount Carroll, IL 61053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
Hwy 64 & East St
Mount Carroll, IL 61053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Lantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Lantz


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann Lantz Obituary

Shirley Ann Lantz

October 23, 1943-May 22, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Shirley Ann Lantz, age 75, of East Moline, Illinois, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. A Rosary will be held at 8:15 p.m., following the visitation at the funeral home. A Traditional Latin Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mt. Carroll. Family and friends are invited to share in Shirley's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Shirley was born October 23, 1943, the daughter of John and Anna (Micetich) Vruble in Centerville, Iowa. She attended Seymour Community High School and graduated with the Class of 1961.

Her catholic faith was the center of her life. Shirley enjoyed sewing, gardening and playing card games. She also enjoyed watching tennis, basketball and the Chicago Cubs. Most of all, Shirley cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Shirley will be dearly missed by her four daughters, Deborah (Ken) Everist of Bristow, Virginia, Diana (Rick Degnan) Lantz of Carol Stream, Illinois, Michelle (James) Ogaz of Williams, California, and Melissa (Rick) Dalberg of Leander, Texas; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, James (Barbara) Vruble of Necedah, Wisconsin, Jackie Verschoore of Rock Island, Illinois, Phyllis (Larry) Benac of Naperville, Illinois, and Barbara Gabbard of Chadwick, Illinois; and one sister in-law, Sandy Vruble of Taylor Ridge, Illinois.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Betty Vruble; one brother, Robert Vruble; and two sons in-law, Joe Verschoore and Dewey Gabbard.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now