Shirley Birkhofer
October 26, 1936-November 24, 2019
MUSCATINE-Shirley Birkhofer, 83, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Trinity Rock Island Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Mathias Church. Reverend Troy Richmond will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be George Calvelage, Brad Rowe, Greg Luken, Jerry Mathias, Bill Stickrod, Mike McGlothlen, Kevin Birkhofer, and Steve Calvelage. Honorary bearers will be Nick Birkhofer, Garry Birkhofer, Michael McGlothlen, and Scott Schaapveld. A time of food and fellowship will be at Gannon Hall following the burial.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. A rosary prayer service will start the visitation at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Linda Jones. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Shirley was born on October 26, 1936, in Tipton, the daughter of Jerry C. and Alice B. Baker Mathias. She married Gerald W. Birkhofer on November 24, 1957, at St. Mathias Church. He preceded her in death on August 3, 1981.
She was a member of St. Mathias Church and Catholic Daughters of America. Shirley worked at both Jupiter and Spurgeon Stores in Muscatine as a bookkeeper.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandma. She did everything she could for her Grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family.
Shirley is survived by her only daughter, Linda Sue Jones and husband, Randy, of Muscatine; three grandchildren, Bradley Gerald Rowe and wife, Amanda, and their children, Madisyn, Kylie and Deegan, Ashley Crumly and husband, Gary, and their children, Riley and Carter Kaufman, and Michaela Jones and her fiancé, Becca Harden; step grandchildren, Michelle Jones and Christopher Jones and wife, Connie; two sisters Mary Schaapveld, and Kathy McGlothlen and husband, Mike; one brother, Jerry Mathias; brother-in-law, Ralph Birkhofer and wife, Lois, and Beatrice Calvelage; and many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald; her infant sister, Emma; brother-in-law, Larry Schaapveld; sister-in-law, Violette Birkhofer; brother-in-law's, Donald Calvelage and Robert Birkhofer; and brother and sister-in-law's, Howard and Betty Birkhofer, and Melvin and Mary Birkhofer.