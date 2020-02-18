|
Shirley D Karns
February 3, 2020
BLUE GRASS-Shirley D Karns 79, of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away
peacefully February 3rd 2020 at her Son's house in MN, under the care of Hospice Red River Valley.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert Lenox and Fern Barker, first husband and love of her life Ronald Hofeldt, second husband Richard Karns, granddaughter Kylee Datisman.
She is survived by her sisters Kay Lenox from Colorado, Terry (Charles) Herrera from Iowa and her brothers Paul (Carol) Lenox from Iowa Merle Lenox from Florida. Son's Robert (Laurie) Hofeldt of Iowa, Rick (Janelle) Hofeldt from Minnesota, daughter's Ronda (Shawn) Wilcox of Alaska, and
Tammy (Brad) Datisman of Illinois, 15 Grandchildren, numerous Great-grandchildren.
Shirley enjoyed reading romance books, word search, garage sales, playing cards at K-side, trout fishing with her son Robert. Also enjoyed talking and visiting her daughter's Ronda and Tammy. Shirley would go to Minnesota to her son Rick's house for a few months in the summer, where she would relax on her swing, fishing on the dock. Shirley will be missed greatly by her family.
Funeral services will be held on April 4th 2020 at 1 p.m. at Davenport Memorial Park
1022 East 39th street
Davenport, Iowa.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 18, 2020