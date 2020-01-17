|
Shirley E. Hayes Marten
January 13, 2020
BETTENDORF-Shirley E. Hayes Marten, 68, of Bettendorf passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation is from 11:00 until the time of service. Memorials may be left to Humility of Mary Shelter or Autism Speaks. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com
Shirley was born in Clinton, IA, daughter of Pete and Sis. She was united in marriage to Glen Marten on August 19, 1986 in Bettendorf. Shirley was an avid NASCAR fan. She enjoyed going to car shows, traveling to Wisconsin and enjoyed games. She also enjoyed shopping, so much that she was affectionately known as "Shirley Shopper." She was an animal lover and enjoyed the time she spent with her cats. Shirley also enjoyed going to the spa and spending time at the casino. Her favorite type of music was the 50's and 60's era. She was a good friend to many and enjoyed spending time with them.
Those left to honor her memory are her loving husband of 34 years, Glen; daughters, Terri and Dana; father in law, Gene Marten; sister in law, Lori (Mark) Fedler and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Judy; her mother in law, Marlene Marten and one grandson, Justin.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020