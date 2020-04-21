Home

Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Shirley F. Souhrada

February 2, 1921- April 18, 2020

WILTON-Shirley F. Souhrada, 99, of Wilton, IA, formerly of Pekin, IL and Lac du Flambeau, WI, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 of natural causes at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, IA.

She will be interred with her husband at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, IL

Shirley was born in Flanagan, IL on February 2, 1921 to Harry and Susan (Carmen) Zehr.

She graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1938 and attended Brown Business College in Peoria, IL. Shirley married Edward R. Souhrada on July 17, 1944 in Pensacola, FL. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2009.

She was a secretary at State Farm in Bloomington, IL and Pekin Community Schools from which she retired in 1982.

She was a former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin, IL and the Community Presbyterian Church in Lac du Flambeau, WI.

She was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Bears and White Sox. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and was an accomplished seamstress. Shirley was very active at the Leland Smith Retirement Community in Wilton, where she enjoyed bingo, playing cards, and participated in all the provided activities.

Shirley is survived and lovingly remembered by her sons; Tom (Linda) Souhrada of Davenport and Mike (Linda) Souhrada of El Paso, IL; her daughter-in-law, Sheryl Souhrada and her family of DeWitt ; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Jake (Karie) Souhrada and their children, Peyton and Cade; Luke (Krista) Souhrada and their children, Tyler and Kyle; Jared (Paige) Souhrada; and Jenna Souhrada.

She was preceded in death by her husband and son, Jeff Souhrada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the activity fund at the Wilton Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 21, 2020
