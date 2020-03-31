|
|
Shirley J. (Fellman) Ziegler
February 20, 1925-March 29, 2020
PORT BYRON-Shirley J. (Fellman) Ziegler, 95 of Port Byron, IL, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare (formerly Rosewood), Moline, IL. Public visitation will be from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Funeral Services and burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron, will be private. Those wishing to attend visitation will be allowed into the funeral home in small groups in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.
Memorials may be directed to the Handicap Development Center or the Activity Fund at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare.
Shirley was born February 20, 1925 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of George and Nellie (Wires) Fellman. She grew up in Whiteside County and graduated from Erie High School in 1942. On May 11, 1947 she was united in marriage to Paul D. Ziegler in Garden Plain, IL. Shirley worked at GE in Morrison and was an Executive Secretary at the John Deere Headquarters before staying home to raise her children. She had been a member of the Dorcas Society and Mary Martha Circle at the Port Byron Congregational Church. Shirley enjoyed square dancing in years past and working crossword puzzles and most recently doing Trivia online.
She is survived by two children, Susan Ziegler, Davenport, and Michael Ziegler, Port Byron. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2014 and a son, Colin Ziegler in 2016. Please share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 31, 2020